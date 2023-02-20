The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County delegate says residents who were fighting a planned residential facility in their neighborhood will finally get their wish.

Delegate Matthew Rohrbach informed Cabell County residents Monday that West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has agreed to once again repurpose a new building — this time as office space. Community members organized Monday night to discuss the building, now under construction on Norwood Road outside of Huntington city limits.

