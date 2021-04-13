CHARLESTON — The Council of State Governments (CSG) recently released the findings of its Healthy States National Task Force, a member-driven group that addresses shared public policy issues in state government.
Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, served as a member of this working group of 50 state officials, who were tasked with finding bipartisan policy solutions, developing case studies and providing an outline of recommendations for state elected and appointed officials to use as they work to improve health outcomes across their communities.
“Being from a state that lags in most health care indicators, I was honored to represent West Virginia on this committee to seek better and more efficient ways to improve the overall health of our state,” said Rohrbach, a physician first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2014, in a release.
“Our topics of study touched on issues every state faces, from improving access to care in both urban and rural areas to improving preventive measures, and I’m hopeful we can institute some of these ideas in West Virginia.”
When the CSG Healthy States National Task Force began its work, it could not have predicted the arrival of the COVID-19 virus.
However, the task force did anticipate that states should begin to prepare themselves in the areas of health innovation, technology, affordability, capacity, preparedness and access to ensure that state health systems were prepared to meet any challenge. With the arrival of 2020, these topics were already being explored by Rohrbach and his fellow task force members. Due to the urgency of the pandemic, these were no longer policy areas that required future planning — they were vital, critical and immediate.
“It would be an understatement to say that the COVID-19 health crisis has created new challenges; but in these unprecedented times, state leaders have been resilient, flexible and have renewed their commitment to work together,” said David Adkins, executive director/CEO of The Council of State Governments. “In the wake of the global pandemic, as states continue to work to identify and implement policies that will improve health outcomes across their communities, the work of these task forces also continued.”
The recommendations of the national task force are detailed in its full report and reflect two years of the work of its members, who studied best state practices in areas of health while also navigating a global pandemic.