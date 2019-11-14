HUNTINGTON — Huntington residents with skates and a can-do attitude rolled for a good cause Wednesday at Roll-A-Rama.
Anyone who brought in a canned food item skated for free. The food will now be donated to the Huntington City Mission.
The mission is working toward its annual Thanksgiving dinner by asking donors to sponsor an item for the meal, such as butter, rolls, disposable plates or sweet potatoes. Donors can also sponsor dessert.
The mission serves about 500 people each Thanksgiving.
To sponsor a Thanksgiving item, call 304-523-0293, ext. 311, for details.