CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials on Friday rolled out more details for the state COVID-19 vaccination timetable, with plans to start making vaccinations available to the general public by mid-March 2021.
While they said it is impossible to know at the moment how long it will take to get a sizable number of West Virginians vaccinated, they’re hoping production of the Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines will ramp up as the spring and summer goes on.
“We do anticipate the number of vaccinations will go up substantially over time,” Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.
Marsh said about 70% of the population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity — the point at which the virus begins to die out because it can no longer find sufficient numbers of vulnerable individuals to infect.
With FDA emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine imminent, and with authorization of the Moderna vaccine anticipated in days, and with at least two other COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline, state officials on Friday were optimistic that vaccinations can ramp up dramatically during the spring and summer.
“I choose to be optimistic, but not unrealistic,” Gov. Jim Justice said of the ramp-up.
State officials offered more details on what will be a two-phase rollout of vaccinations, with a limited number of doses available initially.
The first phase sets priorities for health care providers and other medical professionals, along with the state’s most vulnerable population, nursing home residents.
First responders and public health officials will also have high priority.
Also in the first phase, but at a lower priority, the rollout calls for vaccinations for K-12 and higher education faculty and staff, and for those providing critical services in government, public utilities and transportation.
While the second phase will be to the general public, there will be priorities for people age 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions.
Optimism about COVID-19 vaccines came on a day when total state COVID-19 cases topped 60,000, with nearly 20,000 active cases, and with the state on pace to top 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as early as next week.
Friday also saw record numbers of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19, at 697, and 193 people in intensive care.
Also during Friday’s briefing, state Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch announced that, effective immediately, the state is ending a partnership with Vault Health to provide free in-home COVID-19 testing to residents, citing high cost and an unacceptably long lag time from testing to results.
The saliva-based test required mailing test kits to recipients, who then had to mail them back for testing.