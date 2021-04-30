CHARLESTON — With the median age for West Virginians testing positive for COVID-19 dipping down to 34, and with larger numbers of younger adults contracting and being hospitalized with the virus across the country and in places like India, state officials said Friday they will redouble efforts to convince younger residents to get vaccinated.
“We’ve absolutely got to get them vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who on Monday announced plans to provide vaccinated 16- to 35-year-olds with either $100 U.S. savings bonds or $100 checks.
Justice announced Friday the government will sponsor vaccination clinics at state parks through Memorial Day, and said he will have announcements Monday for a “complete rollout” of new initiatives to convince about 380,000 unvaccinated young West Virginians to get their shots.
Justice related a story Friday about going through a fast-food drive-thru where two of the three employees he spoke to said they were scared to get vaccinated because of rumors about side effects.
“People are just scaring each other,” the governor said, dismissing the rumors as falsehoods, adding, “In most instances, people are just scaring each other from the standpoint of the dark in the closet.”
With 880 reported cases of COVID-19 variants in 47 counties, Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday it is critical to reach younger West Virginians.
Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, said younger adults are susceptible to the United Kingdom variant, which is 50% more infectious and up to 50% deadlier than the original virus.
While younger adults might have lower hospitalization and death rates than older Americans, Marsh stressed that little is known about the long-term effects of COVID-19 infections, with many people suffering ongoing physical and mental abnormalities, a condition known as Long COVID syndrome.
State vaccination rates plummeted in April, with an estimated 588,000 West Virginians who are reluctant or refusing to get vaccinated.
However, Justice on Friday dismissed the idea of making vaccinations mandatory, saying such an order would have to come from the federal level.
He added, “From the standpoint of what I feel, I don’t think we should do that.”
Also during Friday’s briefing:
- Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch unveiled an updated COVID-19 dashboard, which, among other changes, provides a more complete overview of state vaccination rates.
In addition to data compiled by the department, the dashboard now includes vaccination data from Veterans Affairs, as well as data for federal employees living in West Virginia, federal prisoners housed in state facilities and state residents who have been vaccinated out of state.
- Justice defended his signing of legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls sports teams, hours after telling MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that he could not identify one instance in the state where that had occurred, but adding, “We all know what an absolute advantage boys would have playing against girls.”
Ruhle asked the governor why a transgender ban is a priority issue in a state that is ranked 45th in education, 47th in health care, 48th in economy and 50th in infrastructure, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Justice said the transgender ban was the Legislature’s priority, not his.
“I’m not running from any kind of support. I absolutely support the bill, period,” the governor said during the briefing. “At the same time, we do a lot of work here, and I sign lots and lots of bills.”
Justice’s interview with Ruhle went viral on social media, with Justice, Ruhle and West Virginia all trending on Twitter.