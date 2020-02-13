PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The 2019 Rome Township Board of Trustees’ annual financial report is complete and available to view at the Office of the Fiscal Officer, Cheyrl Jenkins, 506 County Road 411, Proctorville, OH 45669.

The regular Rome Township Board of Trustees monthly meetings schedule is as follows: January through November 2020 meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday each month, and the December 2020 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday, Dec. 15. All monthly meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville (beside the Rome Volunteer Fire Department).

The public is always welcome to attend.

