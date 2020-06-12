Essential reporting in volatile times.

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Rome Township Board of Trustees will reopen their monthly meetings to the public at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the Rome Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville.

The township will follow “Responsible Restart Ohio” guidelines and observe the maximum capacity of 50% of the fire code and observe the 6-foot social distancing and facial covering policies.

Township meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday each month except the month of December, which is held on the third Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Maintenance Building.

