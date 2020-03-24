Rome Township meetings to be via teleconference
The Rome Township Board of Trustees’ regularly scheduled March and April meetings will be held via teleconference in an effort to limit gatherings and physical contact per the declared Ohio Department of Health State of Emergency regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The local government will continue services to Rome Township.
The meetings will be live-streamed on township webpage at www.Rometwp.org. The township trustees and fiscal officer are continuing to work and provide services. The trustees can be contacted at: Mark Bailey — 740-886-7598; Bob Mayo — 304-208-0482; and Brian Pinkerman — 304-544-4945.