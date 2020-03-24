Rome Township meetings to be via teleconference

The Rome Township Board of Trustees’ regularly scheduled March and April meetings will be held via teleconference in an effort to limit gatherings and physical contact per the declared Ohio Department of Health State of Emergency regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The local government will continue services to Rome Township.

The meetings will be live-streamed on township webpage at www.Rometwp.org. The township trustees and fiscal officer are continuing to work and provide services. The trustees can be contacted at: Mark Bailey — 740-886-7598; Bob Mayo — 304-208-0482; and Brian Pinkerman — 304-544-4945.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.