Charles Fletcher, 15, a patient at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, receives fruit drinks from Elizabeth Smith, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, while she makes a visit with the new Hospitality Cart on Thursday in Huntington.
Elizabeth Smith, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, hands out supplies to a new mother at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital while making a visit with the new Hospitality Cart on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Jordan Carper, of Logan, looks through a box filled with coloring supplies from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Families gather stuffed animals and other supplies from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Hoops Family Children's Hospital patient Hannah Gibson and her daughter Emilia, 1, receive a handful of items from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington make a visit on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Karen Carper, of Logan, right, and Jordan Carper, of Logan, take supplies from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Elizabeth Smith, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, left, and Megan Evans, director of development, stand alongside the new Hospitality Cart while visiting patients at Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Charles Fletcher, 15, a patient at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, receives fruit drinks from Elizabeth Smith, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, while she makes a visit with the new Hospitality Cart on Thursday in Huntington.
Elizabeth Smith, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, hands out supplies to a new mother at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital while making a visit with the new Hospitality Cart on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Jordan Carper, of Logan, looks through a box filled with coloring supplies from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Families gather stuffed animals and other supplies from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Hoops Family Children's Hospital patient Hannah Gibson and her daughter Emilia, 1, receive a handful of items from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington make a visit on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Karen Carper, of Logan, right, and Jordan Carper, of Logan, take supplies from the new Hospitality Cart as representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Elizabeth Smith, family services manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, left, and Megan Evans, director of development, stand alongside the new Hospitality Cart while visiting patients at Hoops Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Huntington.
“The hospitality cart is a program where we can take a piece of the Ronald McDonald House over to share with the families that are rooming in with their kids that are admitted to family children’s hospital,” said Megan Evans, the director of development for RMHC Huntington.
It’s stocked with items such as snacks, drinks, activity and coloring books for children, toys and hygiene items.
“This is exciting because it is a way for us to be able to provide support to these families and just be able to help them,” Evans said.
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community provided funding for the cart. Paris Signs did the graphics and American Country Treasures built the cart.
“Being bedside with a medically fragile kiddo is really draining and we want for these families to be able to be at their best, physically and mentally, so that they’re able to give their best to their kid,” she said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities is currently accepting donations for the hospitality cart and also is actively looking for volunteers to help push the cart through the hospital.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.