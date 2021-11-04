HUNTINGTON — Donations from high school fundraisers and community assistance have helped keep the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the organization has been successful at finding innovative ways to raise funds to provide comfort to families in need, it’s not out of the woods.
Olivia Zarilla, outreach coordinator at the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington, said the House has to raise around $650,000 annually just to keep the lights on to be able to provide a comforting home away from home for families of sick and critically injured children.
ChiliFest is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, bringing in around $50,000 each year, and its cancellation the past two years due to COVID-19 has left the Ronald McDonald House scrambling.
“It’s absolutely devastating to us because that’s our largest fundraiser. That’s part of how we keep the lights on and how we keep operating,” she said. “For it to not only be canceled this year, but to be canceled twice in a row, that’s set us pretty far behind.”
One aspect of ChiliFest — raffling off a vehicle from Advantage Toyota — has not been lost. The Ronald McDonald House is expected to name a winner of a Rav4 vehicle about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Siptacular Wine Festival in Huntington at the Sip Downtown Brasserie. Some funds raised at the festival will also go to the charity.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 304-529-1122 by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Also canceled was another large fundraiser, the House’s annual golf tournament.
The Ronald McDonald House has shifted its efforts to fundraising through the community by reaching out to schools, churches and others. It is also accepting donations of canned goods, laundry, detergents, soaps, cleaners and more.
“While we’re bringing in less money from fundraising, we’re also spending more money on things like cleaners and disinfectants, because we do work around immunocompromised kids,” Zarilla said.
When the charity was left not knowing how it would make up for the loss of ChiliFest, its fundraising efforts got momentum this year with Hurricane High School students raising $24,900 during its homecoming week, making up about half of what was missed by ChiliFest.
Zarilla said the Ronald McDonald House didn’t reach out to Hurricane High School for the fundraiser; the students selected it as a charity for which they wanted to raise money.
“After they did that, I reached out to Winfield High School to see if they would do the same thing, and their kids did decide to participate in that,” she said. “So then Winfield raised $13,560.71.”
Zarilla said those two events are a testament to how hardworking and charitable children are today. The community-based fundraising has been so successful, she hopes it continues in the future and expands to other schools.
While the Ronald McDonald House has not made up for the loss of ChiliFest and its other canceled events, the students and community have given it hope that the financial loss is only temporary.