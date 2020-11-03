HUNTINGTON — Residents looking to enhance their green thumbs were able to visit Ritter Park’s Rose Garden on Monday to receive their own clippings to propagate beautiful roses at home.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District invited everyone to bring a box to the Rose Garden at 1345 8th St. in Huntington early Monday for its Annual Rose Cutting Give-Away, a one-day event.
According to the GHPRD, propagating All-America Rose Selections (AARS) winning roses is not complicated with the assistance of park district staff who were on site to help people get the cuttings they wanted.
The traditional giveaway helps to spread the beauty of the rose garden and its high-quality plants throughout the community.