Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Residents looking to enhance their green thumbs were able to visit Ritter Park’s Rose Garden on Monday to receive their own clippings to propagate beautiful roses at home.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District invited everyone to bring a box to the Rose Garden at 1345 8th St. in Huntington early Monday for its Annual Rose Cutting Give-Away, a one-day event.

According to the GHPRD, propagating All-America Rose Selections (AARS) winning roses is not complicated with the assistance of park district staff who were on site to help people get the cuttings they wanted.

The traditional giveaway helps to spread the beauty of the rose garden and its high-quality plants throughout the community.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.