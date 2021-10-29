Michael Blatt, of Huntington, left, hands a healthy stem to Mike Meadows, of Ona, during the annual Rose Cutting Give-Away conducted by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District on Nov. 2, 2020, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As the weather gets colder, the roses are ready to be cut at the Ritter Park Rose Garden.
As part of a local annual tradition, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District announced the Rose Cutting Give-Away Day, which is set for Monday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. Park staff will be on site at the garden, 1345 8th St., to assist with cutting the roses for propagating the blooms.
Once the All American Rose Selection-winning roses — a designation given by the American Rose Society — are cultivated, they can be taken to grow in home gardens and flowerbeds. GHPRD asks that attendees bring a cardboard box instead of a plastic bag to protect themselves from thorns on the flowers.
