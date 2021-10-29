The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — As the weather gets colder, the roses are ready to be cut at the Ritter Park Rose Garden.

As part of a local annual tradition, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District announced the Rose Cutting Give-Away Day, which is set for Monday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. Park staff will be on site at the garden, 1345 8th St., to assist with cutting the roses for propagating the blooms.

Once the All American Rose Selection-winning roses — a designation given by the American Rose Society — are cultivated, they can be taken to grow in home gardens and flowerbeds. GHPRD asks that attendees bring a cardboard box instead of a plastic bag to protect themselves from thorns on the flowers.

For more information, call 304-696-5954.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.