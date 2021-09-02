Rosies performed all sorts of jobs as the U.S. ramped up production for World War II, including those traditionally held by men as women replaced them entering the armed forces. Art by J. Howard Miller.
HUNTINGTON — Six cities will celebrate being named Model Rosie Cities for their work over the past five years with Thanks! Plain and Simple Inc. and Rosie the Riveters, according to a news release.
Most celebrations are set for noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Huntington: The Woodlands Retirement Community will host Trevellya “Tee” Fordahmed, Ph.D., a noted African American who had several Rosies in her family.
Washington, D.C.: Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Netherlands’ Ambassador André Haspels and others will speak before Rosies tell their stories.
Nijmegen, Netherlands: Freedom Museum will host Rosies via Zoom.
Philadelphia: This event is Sept. 6. The Chapel of the Four Chaplains will thank Rosies and describe a mural to be put on a large building, after a wreath laying.
Camden/Bishopville, South Carolina: Several groups will hold a flyover to honor an American World War II pilot who served in United Kingdom and Australian militaries and died when his P40, built by Rosies, crashed.
Brunswick, Maryland: The American Legion will open a Rosie garden on their grounds.
“Each city has done very different work to thank Rosies and complete small-to-large projects that fit into a larger picture. Today, we see ‘We can do it!’ because we are doing it,” said Anne Montague, executive director of Thanks!.
Ruth Edwards, a 99-year-old Rosie in Greensboro, North Carolina, was an expeditor at Carnegie Illinois Steel during the war.
“We Rosies show what people can do when we pull together to face big problems. It takes dedication and good management to use our freedom to do what must be done,” Edwards said.
June Robbins, a 94-year-old Rosie in Philadelphia, drafted ship parts.
“We call ourselves ‘Rosies’ for two reasons. First, most of us were not riveters. Second, rosie means positive. When we are positive, realistic and unified, people will face big problems,” Robbins said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.