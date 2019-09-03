The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - In honoring the legacy of America's thousands of "Rosie the Riveters" appropriately on Labor Day, "Thanks, Plain and Simple" organized a local bell-ringing ceremony as part of a global initiative Monday afternoon at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington.
At exactly 1 p.m., individuals around the world simultaneously rang bells in recognition of America's "Rosies," the name given to women who filled critical shortages in America's industrial workforce during World War II. Joining the movement were representatives across all of America's time zones, as well as those ringing at night in Europe and early morning in New Zealand.
About a half-dozen local "Rosies" were on hand telling their stories, which included riveting airplane wings for P-40 Warhawks in upstate New York and piecing together sensitive electronics at the Sylvania plant in Huntington.
"Thanks, Plain and Simple" is a West Virginia nonprofit organized to collect the stories of "Rosies" and spread their legacy through public education.