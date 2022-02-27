Rotary Club member Jeff Madden, of Huntington, right, prepares a batch of pancake batter with Robin Brandon, of Huntington, as the Rotary Club of Barboursville conducts a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Barboursville Senior Center.
Aubrey King, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Huntington, eats breakfast as the Rotary Club of Barboursville conducts a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Barboursville Senior Center.
BARBOURSVILLE — There were plenty of smiles to accompany the stacks of pancakes gobbled up at the pancake breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Barboursville on Saturday.
The annual event, which raises money for the club’s Charity Account, took place at the Barboursville Senior Center and featured pancakes, sausage and other breakfast items as people from the community enjoyed the meal and fellowship.
Money raised at the event will help sponsor scholarships, flood relief, toy drives, Christmas gifts and other projects.
Later Saturday, the Rotary Club sponsored a free community dinner hosted by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach. That event, which also took place at the senior center, featured pancakes, sausage, fruit and drinks.
