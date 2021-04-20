Rotary District 7545 is holding a raffle to benefit the Walking Miracles Family Foundation. The winner will be drawn during Rotary District 7545 Virtual Conference on May 1.
Each of the 54 clubs in the district, covering a large portion of West Virginia, has been asked to donate $100 worth of gift cards, and the winner of the raffle will win all the cards, worth a minimum of $5,000.
All money collected in the sale of the raffle tickets will benefit the Walking Miracles Family Foundation, whose mission is to provide pediatric and young adult cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers with resources to financially assist them to successfully navigate through the cancer treatment experience. The Walking Miracles Family Foundation has helped more than 200 families in 33 of the 55 West Virginia counties by providing assistance with the cost of gas, food and lodging. For more information, visit www.walkingmiracles.org.
“We have to hold this year’s Annual Conference virtually due to the pandemic, but we, as Rotarians, still wanted to do something to demonstrate our service to our communities. This raffle is a fun way to get our clubs, as well as community members involved, in supporting a great cause,” said District Governor Sean Sawyer.
Tickets are available on the District 7545 website through Monday, April 26, and the winner will be announced during the closing session of the District Conference on May 1.
Rotary District 7545 is part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization that seeks to improve local communities around the world.