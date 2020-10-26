Essential reporting in volatile times.

2020 0603 paving 01.jpg
Workers with West Virginia Paving Inc. pave a portion of 4th Avenue in front of the Cabell County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 2, in Huntington. A second round of fall paving in Huntington will soon be underway, consisting of 45 individual paving projects across all nine districts.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The second round of fall paving in Huntington will soon be underway.

This round will consist of 45 individual paving projects across all nine districts totaling 6.39 miles.

Huntington City Council members will vote on a contract to pay for these projects during their meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers.

While the meeting is closed to the public as part of the city’s COVID-19 precautions, it will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington’s website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.

If approved, the paving contract will be awarded to the West Virginia Division of Highways as part of the West Virginia comprehensive paving contract for a total of $1,323,890.70.

Funds for this contract were appropriated in the city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

Typically, paving occurs in the spring and fall in Huntington. This past spring, however, more than $1 million in paving was delayed in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work on what was considered the spring paving list, began in September and was completed on Oct. 13 said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams during council’s last meeting.

That paving list included 31 individual paving projects totaling 5.3 miles at an estimated cost of $1,050,468.

The paving list is compiled by City Council members who solicit paving requests from constituents and submit their lists to the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department.

The requests are reviewed with the West Virginia Division of Highways on a number of factors, including traffic volume and road conditions.

After fall paving is completed, the City of Huntington will have paved 48 miles of roads totaling $13,666,255 since 2014.

Here are the paving projects that either have already been completed or will be completed, weather pending, this fall:

City Council District 1

Hughes Street from 4331 to 4339

Burlington Road from Piedmont Road to railroad

Burlington Road from Piedmont Road to U.S. 60

Parkside Place from Sunset Drive to Handley Road

Vinson Road from Auburn Road to floodwall

City Council District 2

Van Buren Avenue from 10th Street West to 12th Street West

16th Street West from Jefferson Avenue to Madison Avenue

3rd Street West from 6th Avenue West to Adams Avenue

3rd Street West from Washington Avenue to Virginia Avenue

Division Street from 7th Avenue West to dead end

10th Street West from Jackson Avenue to Van Buren Avenue

9th Street West from Washington to Virginia avenues

Carrington Court from 3rd Street West to 6th Avenue West (including loop)

5th Avenue West (east side) from Jackson to Monroe avenues

26th Street West from Jefferson to Madison avenues

5th Avenue West (eastbound and westbound) from 12th Street West to 13th Street West

10th Avenue West from 5th Avenue West to Adams Avenue

Monroe Avenue from 6th Street West to 7th Street West

City Council District 3

7th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 20th Street

7th Avenue from 8th to 13th streets

6th Avenue from 6th to 7th streets

4th Avenue from 7th to 8th streets

City Council District 4

Edgemont Drive from North Edgemont Road to Westview Avenue

19th Street West from James River Road to 1942 James River

Florence Avenue

Cook School Road from James River Road to 1652/1640

Harrison Avenue from 14th Street West to Memorial Boulevard

Memorial Park Drive from new pavement to Edgemont Road

City Council District 5

Magnolia Lane from Underwood Avenue to dead end

17th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue

18th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue

19th Street from 12th Avenue to Hall Avenue

City Council District 6

Military Road from 1816 to 1852

Glenwood Terrace from Washington Boulevard to cul-de-sac

South Park Drive from 1219 to cul-de-sac

South Walnut Alley from Norway Avenue to gravel

South Walnut Street from Norway Avenue to 244 South Walnut

Mayfair Way from Stamford Park Drive to Brighton Way

Kennon Lane from Washington Boulevard to 2150 Kennon

Foster Road from 5th Street to Ridgewood Road

Holswade Drive from 333 Holswade to Wiltshire Boulevard

Parkview Street from Underwood Avenue to Wiltshire Boulevard

Underwood Avenue from 1684 Underwood to 18th Street

Wilson Court from Enslow Boulevard to bridge

Holderby Road from new pavement to 1698 Holderby

Neel Street from Boulevard Avenue to Huntington Avenue

Perry Avenue from Bethel Road to Norwood Road

Forest Road from 501 Forest to 507 Forest

Bayberry Drive from Kennon Lane to end

Ridgewood Road from Foster Road intersection to 250 Ridgewood

South Inwood Drive from intersection to end

East Inwood Drive from intersection to McCoy Road

Enslow Avenue from Forest Lawn Cemetery to brick section

City Council District 7

Baer Street from Davis Street to Hilltop Place

Locust Street from Norway Avenue to Lower Terrace

North Terrace from Linden Circle to Avondale Road

Perry Road from Perry Street to Maupin Road

Grace Street from Norway Avenue to Oakland Avenue

North Queens Court from Lower Terrace to end

Locust Street from Lower Terrace to Norway Avenue

City Council District 7 (continued)

Lower Terrace from Forest Road to Locust Street

25th Street from Davis Street to 8th Avenue

Lower Union Street from 26th Street to end

North Queens Court from Norway Avenue to end

City Council District 8

2 ½ Alley from 20th to 21st Street

City Council District 9

Bellevue Road from 5th Avenue to 224 Bellevue

Aaron Court from Bellevue Road to the end of Aaron

6th Avenue from 30th to 31st streets

Buffington Street from 3rd Avenue to floodwall

Apple Street from Riverside Drive to Special Metals

33rd Street from 200 33rd to 215 33rd

35th Street from 300 35th to 345 35th

36th Street from 200 36th to 299 36th

4th Street (Altizer) from Riverside Drive to Altizer Avenue

Willoughby Avenue from 1 Willoughby to 16 Willoughby

