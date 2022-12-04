The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Scioto County construction firm has been awarded a $2.8 million contract to build a roundabout project at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 243 at Coal Grove, Ohio.

Allard Excavating of South Webster, Ohio, was awarded the $2,863,700 contract to build a roundabout in the Coal Grove area similar to the one built a few years ago in South Point, said Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty.

