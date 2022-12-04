IRONTON — A Scioto County construction firm has been awarded a $2.8 million contract to build a roundabout project at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 243 at Coal Grove, Ohio.
Allard Excavating of South Webster, Ohio, was awarded the $2,863,700 contract to build a roundabout in the Coal Grove area similar to the one built a few years ago in South Point, said Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
The county was awarded the federal funds for the roundabout project, Leighty said Tuesday.
“It’s a design-build project,” Leighty said, “It’s 100% federally funded through the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.”
Residents likely won’t see much earth moving on the project until next spring, he said. Under the contract, the construction firm has until Dec. 21, 2023, to complete the work, Leighty said.
As in South Point, traffic on four-lane U.S. 52 won’t be impacted, Leighty said.
The roundabout will force traffic into one lane in Coal Grove.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing Leighty to enter contracts with the construction firm after funds for the project are secured.
In other action, the board appointed former Ironton Mayor Katrina Keith as the board’s administrator. She has been serving as assistant administrator for several years.
She replaces Chris Kline, chief deputy county auditor, who also has been serving as county administrator for the past six years.
Kline will resign as county administrator at the end of November. He will continue as chief deputy auditor.
