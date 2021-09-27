The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Friends and fans of former Thundering Herd football player JT Rembert gathered Sunday at Pier One Landing in Huntington for a rubber duck race fundraiser to raise money to endow a scholarship at Marshall University in his memory.

The Race for Rembert rubber duck race offered a limited number of ducks are available for purchase at $10 per duck. Cash and other prizes went to the first 10 ducks to cross the finish line.

Live music was provided by Will Ulmer and Joe Lambiotte. A variety of auction items were also available including an autographed Marshall soccer ball, autographed Marshall football, a Greenbrier golf package, chairback tickets and a West Lot parking pass for the Nov. 13 football game, a Snowshoe getaway and other items.

