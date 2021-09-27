People retrieve rubber ducks from the water during the Race for Rembert rubber duck race on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Pier One Landing in Huntington. The event was conducted as a fundraiser to endow a Marshall University scholarship in memory of former Thundering Herd player JT Rembert.
Rubber ducks float down the track during the Race for Rembert rubber duck race on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Pier One Landing in Huntington. The event was conducted as a fundraiser to endow a Marshall University scholarship in memory of former Thundering Herd player JT Rembert.
Marshall University tackle Steve Sciullo (75) celebrates with guard Steven Peralta (66) and linebacker J.T. Rembert after the Thundering Herd defeated Central Florida on Sept. 20, 2002, at Marshall Stadium in Huntington.
People retrieve rubber ducks from the water during the Race for Rembert rubber duck race on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Pier One Landing in Huntington. The event was conducted as a fundraiser to endow a Marshall University scholarship in memory of former Thundering Herd player JT Rembert.
Rubber ducks float down the track during the Race for Rembert rubber duck race on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Pier One Landing in Huntington. The event was conducted as a fundraiser to endow a Marshall University scholarship in memory of former Thundering Herd player JT Rembert.
Marshall University tackle Steve Sciullo (75) celebrates with guard Steven Peralta (66) and linebacker J.T. Rembert after the Thundering Herd defeated Central Florida on Sept. 20, 2002, at Marshall Stadium in Huntington.
Friends and fans of former Thundering Herd football player JT Rembert gathered Sunday at Pier One Landing in Huntington for a rubber duck race fundraiser to raise money to endow a scholarship at Marshall University in his memory.
The Race for Rembert rubber duck race offered a limited number of ducks are available for purchase at $10 per duck. Cash and other prizes went to the first 10 ducks to cross the finish line.
Live music was provided by Will Ulmer and Joe Lambiotte. A variety of auction items were also available including an autographed Marshall soccer ball, autographed Marshall football, a Greenbrier golf package, chairback tickets and a West Lot parking pass for the Nov. 13 football game, a Snowshoe getaway and other items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.