CHARLESTON — State Sen. Patricia Rucker, an advocate for charter schools and public school alternatives such as homeschooling, announced Wednesday she is challenging West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair for his position.
Senators themselves pick their president, so Rucker’s victory would depend on support from her colleagues.
Rucker, R-Jefferson, made the announcement on MetroNews’ “Talkline” radio program. She told HD Media later Wednesday that Blair, R-Berkeley, removed her as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, which she had led since early 2019.
She said she decided to run for president “before I was told I was going to be removed,” and she will help the new chairwoman in any way she can. Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, is that new chairwoman. Grady said Rucker, Blair, herself and two other senators were at a meeting Monday when the decision was made, but Grady also said there were conversations before that.
Blair and Rucker live in the two easternmost counties of West Virginia.
“We have made monumental strides in providing educational options and expanding school choices for our families,” Blair said in news release. “It’s now time to usher in a new era with a focus on supporting our state’s public schools and increasing student achievement. I believe there is nobody better to lead that focus than Senator Grady. We want our public school educators to know that we are committed to giving them the resources and tools they need to be the best in the world. I am confident with Senator Grady’s leadership, those lines of direct communication will open right up.”
He said, “It’s my duty to put members into place where they can do the most good and serve the people of West Virginia the best. You can’t send a welder in to do an electrician’s job. I am grateful to Senator Rucker for all she has done to advance public charter schools, microschools, homeschool education and educational savings accounts. With our renewed focus, it was time for new leadership.”
Grady’s appointment is yet another change in West Virginia education leadership over roughly the past two months. The state Board of Education has picked a new president, seen its last top two officers resign and picked a new state schools superintendent, while the Department of Education has lost its top lawyer and an assistant superintendent and gained a deputy superintendent.
Rucker told HD Media on Wednesday that she wants to reduce taxes and favors “protecting life.” She said she prefers a total abortion ban with criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions and no rape or incest exceptions, but, “at the end of the day, I would have been happy to get any legislation that would have saved babies” and “basically made abortion rare.”
She said the Legislature’s failure to pass any such bill or cut taxes during the July special legislative session isn’t the only reason she’s running for president.
“But I am definitely unhappy with how the special session went,” she said.
“For many Republicans across the state, they were just shocked that a supermajority in both the House and the Senate was not capable of passing a bill that clarified our abortion prohibitions,” she said.
Rucker said, “I just feel that I have shown that I can get along with folks from all sides, and that includes the other political party,” plus the Republican governor and the House of Delegates.
Rucker has been a voice in favor of bringing charter schools and nonpublic school vouchers to the state.
In the past few weeks, West Virginia’s first four charter schools, including two statewide online ones, opened under a law Rucker pushed. Blair also backed the law.
But these charters’ continued existence is threatened by a lawsuit based in the state constitution.
Rucker also successfully pushed a law to create what was — at least at the time of its passage in 2021 — the nation’s broadest nonpublic school voucher program. Blair also voted for that program.
This Hope Scholarship program was designed to be open to all rising kindergartners whose parents diverted them from public schools, and to all older students already in public schools whose families chose to withdraw them. Families would have started this fall receiving about $4,300 per year per participating child for a range of public school alternatives, including homeschooling and secular or religious private schools.
But some public school parents sued over the program’s diversion of public dollars from public education, and all three levels of West Virginia’s civil court system have maintained a temporary block on the program while that case continues.
“I do believe it can and should pass constitutional muster,” she told HD Media.
Rucker said on “Talkline” that “everyone likes to point out, of course, the progress we have made on school choice because that has been the most dramatic change. But I want to point out that while I was Education chair, we’ve given teachers three pay raises. We have strengthened teachers’ role in the classroom. We have protected special education students. We have also passed a higher education funding model.”
“School choice” is the phrase proponents use for things like charters and vouchers.
Mitch Carmichael, when he was Senate president before becoming the governor’s economic development Cabinet secretary, appointed Rucker as Senate Education chairwoman in time for the 2019 regular legislative session. That session and the 2019 summer session featured the education omnibus law that first legalized charter schools, among other educational changes.
Rucker’s is the second leadership challenge in the Legislature since the special session fizzled in July. House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced in August that he plans to challenge Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the House speaker post.
Steele cited the Legislature’s inability to get bills that would restrict abortion access across the finish line as one of his key reasons for challenging Hanshaw, who didn’t comment on Steele’s announcement.
Gov. Jim Justice convened the Legislature for a special session in July to consider a 10% reduction in the state’s personal income tax rate and to clarify laws restricting abortion access.
The Senate declined to take up Justice’s personal income tax proposal after the House adopted it.
The House and Senate couldn’t come to an agreement about whether doctors who perform abortions should face criminal charges and in what limited circumstances pregnant people could access abortions.
Senate Republicans selected Blair to be their leader unofficially during a party caucus in December 2020, and the full Senate elected Blair as president in January 2021.
Blair succeeded Carmichael as Senate president after Carmichael lost his 2020 primary race to Grady.
Voters in the Eastern Panhandle first elected Blair to the House in 2002, where he served until being elected to the Senate in 2008. Blair served as Senate Finance Committee chairman before he was Senate president.
Rucker won her Senate seat in 2016. She was a homeschooling mother but said she now has one child in college and another in one of West Virginia’s first charter schools.
Grady said she has taught for 15 years in Mason County public schools.
“Sen. Rucker, as Education chairwoman, did a lot for the state of West Virginia when it comes to school choice,” Grady said, who said she herself “100 percent” supports school choice.
But, noting that most students are still in public schools, Grady said that “we need to take a deep dive into public education” to ensure those students succeed. She noted her public education experience and said she knows many great educators and administrators who will be willing to share ideas.
“Who better to give ideas than the people who are actually in the trenches?” Grady said.
It wasn’t clear Wednesday how Senate Republican support for Blair or Rucker had shaken out.
To become House speaker or Senate president, a legislator needs to earn the majority of the vote among all members of their respective chamber, regardless of party.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, wasn’t available to comment Wednesday.