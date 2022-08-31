The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — State Sen. Patricia Rucker, an advocate for charter schools and public school alternatives such as homeschooling, announced Wednesday she is challenging West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair for his position.

Senators themselves pick their president, so Rucker’s victory would depend on support from her colleagues.

Staff writer Lacie Pierson contributed to this story.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

