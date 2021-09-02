HUNTINGTON — The woman who’s helmed the Cabell County Public Library for decades is planning to retire.
Judy Rule, who is the library’s director, said she plans to stay in her role until next spring. A search committee met Wednesday to discuss the process to find a new director.
She first joined the library Sept. 5, 1967. Rule will celebrate her 54th anniversary with the library this Sunday.
“I just feel that it is time to retire … I’ve always hoped and prayed that I would know when it’s time to retire, and it’s time to retire,” Rule said Wednesday.
The library’s Board of Directors, which is the search committee, met Wednesday to discuss the executive director’s job description and the process for the search, according to the meeting agenda. Board members also discussed advertising the job posting. The discussions were held in an executive session.
Any decisions on those items will likely be made at the next regular meeting of the board, which is Sept. 21, Rule said. A draft of the advertisement and job description will be discussed at that meeting. The search for the next director will begin after the meeting.
Rule said she originally planned to retire this year, but wanted to stay until after the new Barboursville Public Library branch is completed.
Rule became the director of the Cabell County Library in 1983. She started her first full-time librarian position with the library in 1967 after moving to Huntington. Rule studied at Concord University, where she worked in the college’s library, and then earned her master’s degree at Indiana University.
The library has seen several expansions and additions under Rule’s tenure. Earlier this year, the library system launched a campaign to match a grant for a new Barboursville library branch. Recently, Cabell County Public Library was named a National Medal Winner for Library Service. It was one of six recipients in the nation to receive the honor this year.
The award was confirmation of the good work the library has done, Rule said.
Rule said the coronavirus pandemic forced the library to switch to virtual programming, which is a service she believes should continue in the future, as it allows patrons to attend events when they otherwise may not. The library needs to build back after the pandemic and come back in a new way, she said.
Rule added that she would like to see the library continue to grow in the future. The next candidate should be a younger person who can continue on with the library’s values, she said.
“I would like to see the library continue to be an integral part of this community and not something (sitting) here on a pedestal,” Rule said.