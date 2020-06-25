HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will hold a one-day rummage and hot dog sale on Friday, June 26, at the Woman’s Club building at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former United Bank building on Camden Road.
The rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A meal of two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be $5 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To-go orders are available by calling Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the charitable activities of the club.