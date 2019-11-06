HUNTINGTON — A rummage and hot dog sale sponsored by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at the clubhouse at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
Clothing, household items and more will be for sale. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For to-go orders, call Marlene at 304-360-9823.
Proceeds from the sales will go toward the charitable activities of the club, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships awarded to Spring Valley graduates.