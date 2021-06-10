The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Chapter E of P.E.O. is having a multifamily rummage sale Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church Parking Lot, 12th Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington.

All proceeds go to P.E.O., which is an international women’s educational organization that provides scholarships for women. P.E.O. has been in Huntington for many years and has three chapters of women raising money for scholarships and identifying scholarship candidates.

For more information about P.E.O., contact Melanie Herr, Chapter E president, at 304-736-2057.

