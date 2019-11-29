HUNTINGTON — While some woke up early to put the turkey in the oven, other Huntington residents woke early and put on their running shoes.
The 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K made its way through Ritter Park on Thursday morning. Runners sporting turkey hats and turkey tutus burned calories before sitting down for their Thanksgiving day feasts.
The annual race benefits Little Victories Animal Shelter in Ona. Runners were also encouraged to donate pet food for the shelter.
Nathan Galloway finished in first place, completing the race in 16 minutes, 44 seconds.