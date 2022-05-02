Jimmie Beirne, president and chief executive officer at Autism Services Center, talks with participants before the start of the Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Despite the rain, runners and walkers took steps for a good cause Saturday at Ritter Park.
The 21st annual Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run fundraiser began Saturday morning at the park. The course went to the Memorial Arch.
The event supports Autism Services Center, Autism Society West Virginia and West Virginia Autism Training Center. Sullivan founded ASC in 1979 to provide services throughout the region. She became the first elected president of the Autism Society in 1968.
