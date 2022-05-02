The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Despite the rain, runners and walkers took steps for a good cause Saturday at Ritter Park.

The 21st annual Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run fundraiser began Saturday morning at the park. The course went to the Memorial Arch.

The event supports Autism Services Center, Autism Society West Virginia and West Virginia Autism Training Center. Sullivan founded ASC in 1979 to provide services throughout the region. She became the first elected president of the Autism Society in 1968.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.