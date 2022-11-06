HUNTINGTON — Robert Smith, owner of Robert’s Running and Walking Shop at 5252 Route 60, Huntington, crossed the finish line first in the Marshall University Marathon Sunday morning. More than 970 people participated in events of the Marshall University Marathon. The event featured three runs: a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K. The event was sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local nonprofit that focuses on improving health in the area.
Here are unofficial results for the top finishers.
Full marathon
Male
1. Robert Smith, Huntington, 2:51:09.
2. Timothy Bowman, Beckley, 2:55:12
3. Marc Bergman, Austin, Texas, 2:56:12
Female
6. Robin Arbena Beaton, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3:00:42
13. Andrea Smith, Cloverdale, Ohio, 3:10:41
14. Amy Taylor-Haas, Fort Thomas, Ky., 3:10:49
Half marathon
Male
1. Caleb Keller, Charleston, 1:10:29
2. Hector Falcon, South Charleston, W.Va., 1:12:54
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.