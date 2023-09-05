HUNTINGTON — To prevent overdoses and opioid exposure to infants in rural West Virginia areas, the Biden-Harris Administration recently invested in the communities with awards of over $4.4 million.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced the $4,404,303 awards to the seven recipients. The announcement was on International Overdose Awareness Day, a campaign celebrated on Aug. 31 to prevent overdoses, share recovery testimonies and provide resources.
The awards are designed to support key strategies to respond to the overdose risk from fentanyl and other opioids, especially in communities that face challenges to receive treatment and recovery services.
Of those overdose deaths, 71,238 were fentanyl, 32,856 were methamphetamine, 24,538 were cocaine, and 13,503 were prescribed natural or semi-synthetic drugs.
“Far too many rural families have faced the devastation of overdose, and these deaths are felt deeply across rural communities — where often everyone knows someone lost too soon,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson.
Johnson said the administration is aware that funding based on population size or other broad-based rubrics can limit the treatment and response needs of those in rural areas.
“That’s why the investments we are announcing are targeted to rural communities and tailored to the unique challenges of helping rural health care leaders expand access to treatment and build recovery pathways to prevent overdose,” Johnson said.
The administration included two program investments: the Expanding Access to Medication to Treat Opioid Use Disorder with $2 million of awards and the Preventing and Addressing Neonatal Exposure with $2,404,303 of awards.
Expanding Access to Medication to Treat Opioid Use Disorder awarded two recipients to establish treatment sites for individuals to access medication to treat opioid use disorder. Marshall University Research Corporation in Huntington and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Clinic Inc. in Lewisburg were the two recipients, both receiving $1 million.
Preventing and Addressing Neonatal Exposure awards five recipients to develop and implement intervention in rural community to prevent, treat and care for opioid exposed infants.
Community Care of West Virginia Inc. in Rock Cave, Logan County Commission in Logan, Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center Inc. in Princeton, Perinatal Partenership Inc. in Charleston, and West Virginia University Research Corporation in Morgantown were the recipients for the program.
Community Care of West Virginia Inc., Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center Inc. and West Virginia University Research Corporation received a $500,000 award. WV Perinatal Partnership Inc. received funding of $499,498 and Logan County Commission received $404,805.
