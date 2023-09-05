The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — To prevent overdoses and opioid exposure to infants in rural West Virginia areas, the Biden-Harris Administration recently invested in the communities with awards of over $4.4 million.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced the $4,404,303 awards to the seven recipients. The announcement was on International Overdose Awareness Day, a campaign celebrated on Aug. 31 to prevent overdoses, share recovery testimonies and provide resources.

