WASHINGTON - Ten grants totaling $645,228 from the Department of Health and Human Services have been approved for health care centers in Southern West Virginia, according to U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
The grants include:
n $179,719 to Valley Health Systems (Huntington).
n $60,000 to the Lincoln County Primary Care Center (Hamlin).
n $5,000 to the Williamson Health and Wellness Center (Williamson).
n $35,000 to the Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center (Camden-On-Gauley).
n $59,709 to the Tug River Health Association (Gary).
n $46,000 to the Monroe County Health Center (Union).
n $30,000 to the Rainelle Medical Center (Rainelle).
n $69,758 to the New River Health Association (Scarbro).
n $111,042 to Community Health Systems (Beckley).
n $49,000 to the Bluestone Health Association (Princeton).