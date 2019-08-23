WASHINGTON - Ten grants totaling $645,228 from the Department of Health and Human Services have been approved for health care centers in Southern West Virginia, according to U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

The grants include:

n $179,719 to Valley Health Systems (Huntington).

n $60,000 to the Lincoln County Primary Care Center (Hamlin).

n $5,000 to the Williamson Health and Wellness Center (Williamson).

n $35,000 to the Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center (Camden-On-Gauley).

n $59,709 to the Tug River Health Association (Gary).

n $46,000 to the Monroe County Health Center (Union).

n $30,000 to the Rainelle Medical Center (Rainelle).

n $69,758 to the New River Health Association (Scarbro).

n $111,042 to Community Health Systems (Beckley).

n $49,000 to the Bluestone Health Association (Princeton).

