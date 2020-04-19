CHARLESTON — Health care for Kanawha County’s rural residents looks nothing like before the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost all care is virtual. Patients who want rashes examined, for example, send pictures through a secure email. Newborns are immunized in their homes.
The past 30 days have been a whirlwind, said Dr. Jessica McColley, lead clinician at Riverside Health Center in Belle, West Virginia.
“Since March 16, seven new patients have been born,” McColley said.
Employees at rural health care centers say quality of care has not dwindled. They say telemedicine, or telehealth, is more effective than office visits for numerous health problems and conditions.
Before the pandemic, virtual care made up hardly any of Riverside’s workload.
Some of the center’s 14 employees are conducting home visits to keep people out of the clinic. McColley said she hadn’t done a home visit since her residency.
Riverside’s patients are located mostly in remote areas of Kanawha County, but, McColley said, she’s recently been to Lincoln County for a checkup.
Not all patients can stay out of the clinic. Wounds don’t stitch themselves, blood work can’t be done remotely and the coronavirus doesn’t test itself.
To manage that, Riverside employees bring patients through the back door after being screened. Any patient with COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature is given a flu test, and if that’s negative, they’re given the coronavirus test.
Health care employees have their own worries. McColley is fresh off maternity leave, having given birth to her fourth child just four months ago. She’s also awaiting cancer surgery in June.
“While I was on maternity leave, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. I got a call (Wednesday) to schedule my surgery and I was like, oh, yeah, there’s that thing,” she said.
McColley’s wingwoman, Stacy Norris, also has family on her mind. Her son is a Marine soon to be deployed, she said.
Workers across the entire Cabin Creek Health System have set aside personal and familial worries to care for their patients; McColley has four newborn home visits scheduled this week.
“Stacy and I quickly adapted all of our newborns into home visits, so I’ve been in the hospital seeing newborns still,” she said. “Babies keep being born.”
About 10 miles away in Dawes, Sarah Hansen is almost strictly conducting telemedicine. She’s a nurse practitioner at Cabin Creek Health Center, where collectively the clinic’s patients are older than Riverside’s, she said.
Hansen also cares for patients inside a nursing home in nearby Montgomery. Triage is being conducted there on a case-by-case basis, she said.
The Cabin Creek Health System operates more than 15 health centers, pharmacies and school resource centers in both urban and rural Kanawha County. In the first full week of April, the system conducted 807 telemedicine phone visits, 22 video visits and 195 behavioral health checks by telephone or video, according to the system.
In Dawes, Hansen is managing the region’s common chronic health issues — such as diabetes, hypertension and lung disease — virtually. She said it hasn’t slowed care.
“People’s chronic health problems have not gone away,” Hansen said.
Respiratory therapists screen every patient who arrives at the Dawes clinic, Hansen said. They first tried using a tent outside the facility to test patients, similar to what Clendenin Health Center, another Cabin Creek system center, did when it became one of the first medical centers in the Kanawha Valley to get COVID-19 testing.
Cabin Creek has lost three tents to the wind and rain, Hansen said.
‘We are missing half our population’
When McColley returned March 16 from maternity leave, COVID-19 had already kneecapped the nation.
The Riverside clinic is unique. It’s attached to Riverside High School; a door hidden between a row of lockers in a school hallway connects the two.
It’s the only Cabin Creek system clinic that plays the dual role — it serves both the community and a school full time. They often care for entire families, McColley said.
Now that students are gone presumably until next fall, McColley said, Riverside has lost a “captured audience in adolescents.”
Students are at risk for sexually transmitted disease, she said. Current social distancing restrictions make it difficult to get testing or treatment for them.
They’re also at risk for unplanned pregnancies. Now they can’t get free contraception during school. Access to annual checkups and immunizations is limited.
Riverside workers also can’t speak with the school’s truancy officer. Clinic workers typically meet weekly with that officer to discuss the status of the school’s most at-risk children.
But telehealth has increased access for mental health patients, Riverside found. Each Cabin Creek system clinic has at least one on-site employee who holds a doctorate in psychology; all are providing care virtually.
“We have a lot of kids who see our behavioral health provider,” McColley said. “The utilization itself has increased since we’ve gone to full telehealth.”
The exponential increase in telehealth is showing benefits, Hansen said. More time with patients is an example. Fifteen minutes uninterrupted over the phone can be much more effective than a rushed office visit.
The Cabin Creek Health Center in Dawes bustled even before the pandemic. To reduce traffic inside, medical assistants run prescriptions and bills from the clinic to the parking lot while patients wait in their cars.
Chronic health problems are found frequently in rural Kanawha County, Hansen said.
“Luckily, those types of diseases, for the most part, we can manage over the phone … the physical exam is a small component of it … we don’t feel that the care we’ve been giving is reduced in quality any,” she said.
Telehealth has bolstered many areas of routine patient care, McColley said. But that was after Riverside patched some serious bandwidth problems when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
As life returns to normal, McColley said, she hopes connectivity problems for rural patients, spotlighted by the pandemic, increase the urgency to get all West Virginians sufficient broadband.
Health care across the county might evolve after the pandemic because of how effective telehealth has been, Hansen said.
“I do think the landscape for how we provide primary care will probably change forever because of this,” she said.
Personal protection gear
Needed surgical masks and gowns initially were difficult to secure for the Riverside and Cabin Creek centers.
“Gowns and masks were all back ordered … (they) took forever to get,” McColley said. “Gloves haven’t been a problem at all. Shoe covers haven’t been a problem. Face shields were a problem initially. They aren’t as much now.”
The Dawes clinic has been efficiently reusing N95 masks, one of the most critical pieces of gear for COVID-19 first responders.
Leaders at both centers credited Cabin Creek administrators for creating a protocol early and working to equip clinics, which workers say are sufficiently supplied now.
The unintended consequences
McColley worries an uptick in domestic and child abuse cases, suicides, unplanned pregnancies and unchecked mental health will result from the emergency stay-at-home orders.
Home visits, especially for at-risk families, might help curb that. Those give providers a direct look into the socioeconomic challenges some families face; she said some people don’t feel comfortable sharing that information inside the clinic.
Riverside also features a small food pantry, as other Cabin Creek system centers do. Riverside supplied a food basket last month to a woman with five children in her home and just $20 in her pocket, McColley said. Panic buyers had scooped up almost all essential items in grocery stores before the woman could get there.
While this crisis persists, others have been around far longer, McColley said.
“There’s still homelessness,” she said. “There’s still hepatitis C. There’s still substance use. There’s still unplanned and unintended pregnancies.”