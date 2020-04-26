RUSSELL, Ky. — Construction of a new “flyover” bridge into downtown Russell will start this spring as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet invests $20 million to replace an aged and deficient viaduct bridge, improving safety and daily traffic flow.
“At a time when we are concerned about the health and well-being of all of our fellow Kentuckians, we are also keenly aware that we must continue to work toward a brighter day,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. “This project is important to the people of Russell and the surrounding area, and KYTC is committed to its safe and efficient delivery.”
Engineers began planning the replacement of the 82-year-old Russell viaduct about 10 years ago, working with consultants, local officials and the public to develop an alternative route that would provide a safe, long-lasting downtown Russell highway connection while enhancing area traffic flow.
The chosen alternative includes a new Ky. 244 approach at Ky. 750 (Kenwood Drive) north of the existing Ky. 244-U.S. 23 intersection at the Ironton-Russell bridge, the release said.
This new Ky. 244 will loop westward along part of Ky. 750, then back to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23, railroad tracks and the existing viaduct on the river side to touch down where the old bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell, according to the release.
The Transportation Cabinet has awarded a construction contract to Triton Construction Inc. and its subsidiaries for $20,607,500. Work will start in May with hillside excavation south of U.S. 23 at Ky. 750, utility relocations, and concrete work for bridge piers and other components.
Contractors plan to open the new Ky. 244 in summer 2021.
“The project timeline may be adjusted as necessary due to unforeseen circumstances,” the release said.
“We’re excited to see this project reach its final stage,” Steve Gunnell, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 chief engineer, said in the release. “It will provide a much-needed upgrade to the state highway system in and around Russell to ensure safe travel and support economic development for decades to come.”
Traffic changes during construction will include lane and road closures.
Beginning May 4, Ky. 750 (Kenwood Drive) will be closed at U.S. 23, and traffic will be detoured to Ky. 207 and Ky. 693 (Diedrich Boulevard) for the duration of the project. Other traffic impacts will be announced as work progresses, officials said.
“Access into Russell along the existing viaduct will be maintained — a key need identified by the city for emergency and commercial vehicles. However, motorists should use caution and watch for construction vehicle traffic, and be prepared for speed limit changes,” the release stated. “Once complete, motorists will travel north or south on U.S. 23, then turn west into the new Ky. 244 intersection to access downtown Russell by looping over U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks. Kenwood Drive (Ky. 750) will branch off the Ky. 244 loop.”
Officials said this design was chosen because it not only replaces the old, deteriorating bridge but also improves area traffic flow by removing Ky. 244 from the now-congested intersection of U.S. 23 and the Ironton-Russell bridge. Both intersections on U.S. 23 — the Ironton-Russell bridge and the new Ky. 244 — will be T-shaped intersections that handle traffic flow more efficiently with less delays.
To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.