RUSSELL, Ky. — The new Kentucky 244 viaduct to downtown Russell is scheduled to be open to the public Friday, weather permitting. However, the existing viaduct will be closed to traffic about 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
While the viaduct is closed, traffic to downtown Russell will be via Ferry Street and U.S. 23, according to Allen Blair, a spokesman for the District 9 office of the Transportation Cabinet.
Emergency vehicles can pass through the viaduct, if necessary, until the $24 million viaduct is open sometime Friday, Blair said Tuesday.
Bellefonte Street (Kentucky 244), between U.S. 23 and Clinton Street near the bridge connecting Russell and Ironton, is being closed while crews connect the new viaduct by digging up the blacktop and rebuilding the street to link it to the new bridge, according to a news release.
The new viaduct also will give access to Kentucky 750, according to the release.
The temporary closure of Kentucky 244 is necessary to open the new viaduct, according to the release. It will allow contractors to open the new bridge safely and more quickly compared to opening it under flagged traffic conditions, according to the release.
An average of 18,000 vehicles pass through the area each day, according to the release. Delays are likely when the detours are in effect.
Work on the project started in April 2020. The new viaduct will replace the existing 1930s-era viaduct, according to the release.
The new viaduct is a loop road above CSX railroad tracks. It is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area and reduce traffic signal wait times near the bridge over the Ohio River, according to the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.