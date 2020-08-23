Russell viaduct work to restrict traffic, KYTC says
RUSSELL, Ky. — Traffic on U.S. 23 will be restricted from four lanes to two while crews work on the Russell viaduct at Kentucky 244, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A right-turn lane is closed on the Ironton-Russell Bridge leading to align with U.S. 23.
Traffic could be stopped at times for blasting as contractors excavate a hillside for the new Kentucky 244. Blasting is scheduled weekdays between 5 and 6 p.m. on alternating weeks.
Kenwood Drive (Kentucky 750) is closed with its intersection with U.S. 23.