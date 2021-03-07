While the COVID-19 pandemic has posed numerous challenges during the past year, I believe it has also encouraged us to be more reflective and to appreciate our numerous blessings. We recognize just how special our students, parents and staff are as they have all worked so very hard to innovate so our children can remain safe and healthy while they continue to learn and grow. Because of their shared effort, Cabell County Schools has been able to keep its buildings open for in-person instruction during most of the current school year. Our community has truly come together, working for a better, brighter day by demonstrating its support for our students.
With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 School Bond Election was suddenly in peril. Just as the steering committee was wrapping up the Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan process, the pandemic hit our nation with a vengeance. Given the nature of the pandemic there were many reasons for the School Bond measure to not succeed. However, Cabell County citizens generously voted to approve the sale of the school bonds, the largest sale of its sort in state history at $87.5 million. Supplemented with approximately $19.5 million in state and local contributions we will be investing $107 million for updates to existing facilities or new school construction. This investment will infuse millions of dollars directly into the local economy and employing numerous workers in the process.
In order to secure the best deal for taxpayers, the district sought an independent financial rating from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, New York, New York (S&P). S&P assigned Cabell County Schools an underlying rating of “A+” based on the general creditworthiness of the district. In its rating report, S&P highlighted the school district’s good financial management and strong reserve balances, as well as Cabell County’s diverse tax base. The “A+” rating, combined with historically low interest rates, helped secure a bond sale that should reduce the district’s potential debt service by more than $23 million over the next 15 years when compared to the maximum interest rate approved by voters.
Over the next several years, the district will focus on completing school bond projects including the relocation of the Cabell County Career Technology Center, construction of three new schools, renovations at two elementary schools and renovations at both high schools. We will also focus on improving academic indicators of success. This includes ensuring students are reading by third grade, improving English and Math proficiency, increasing graduation rates, ensuring more Career and Technical Education students successfully complete their programs, and strengthening college and job placement rates.
In the short-term, the district will be addressing school boundary and redistricting changes to balance enrollment across all Cabell County public schools. Through strategic budgeting, we will ensure the district continues to operate with fiscal integrity while prioritizing employee pay, academic resources and capital project expenditures that align with the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan. We will also continue to develop and improve districtwide communication systems that inform, listen to and update all members of the school community.
Our school district prides itself on being recognized as an innovative leader in education. Even though COVID-19 has left us all with much to accomplish, I believe Cabell County Schools and our caring, supportive community are well on our way to a full recovery. By working together, we will ensure our children and our citizens see much brighter and happier days ahead.