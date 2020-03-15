Cabell County Schools continues its work toward improving educational outcomes for all public school students. Part of that work is clearly communicating with stakeholders where we are today and what goals we have for the future of the district. With that idea in mind, we recently released a user-friendly version of our strategic plan (available for download on the district’s website, www.cabellschools.com).
The strategic plan is a document that serves as our organization’s compass, ensuring all decisions are made with the success of students as our first consideration. In addition to providing the public with an at-a-glance version of our strategic plan, we are utilizing this summary report to highlight the district’s most recent accomplishments; to detail what we’re working to improve; and to provide transparency in how taxpayer funds are being allocated. As outlined in the strategic plan, the district is continuing our work around four major goals: achievement and growth; district operations and long-range planning; organizational excellence; and communication and engagement.
While we are making tremendous strides toward achieving our goals, Cabell County Schools has a long tradition of continually looking to the future to identify emerging trends and employer needs, then adjusting our programs to meet those needs. I believe this tradition is what sets us apart from other school districts and what makes us one of the best school districts in West Virginia. We want to ensure the district continues to be an economic driver of growth for the communities we serve.
These are the major goals identified by the strategic plan:
Goal 1: Achievement and Growth
Through an intentional focus on student achievement and well-being, improve districtwide performance on academic performance indicators and increase the percentage of students graduating and/or earning a career credential.
Mid-year results:
1. Improved attendance in schools.
2. 3% increase in third- and fourth-grade math performance; fifth grade had a 6% increase in math performance.
3. 263 career and technical education (CTE) completers from three schools serving high school students.
4. 526 students earned a score of 3 or higher (range 1-5) on their Advanced Placement exams.
5. Dual-credit courses have a 99.2% pass rate.
6. Districtwide improved graduation rate (highest ever at 89%).
7. Special education graduation rate improved 9% over last year.
Goal 2: District Operations and Long-Range Planning
Through extensive stakeholder input, create and finalize a new 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP).
Mid-year results:
1. In process and slated for completion and recommendation to the Board of Education.
Goal 3: Organizational Excellence
Ensure the use of district funds is transparent, strategic and aligned to priorities.
Mid-year results:
1. Once again bringing a balanced budget to the Board of Education.
2. Fyffe Jones recently completed a district financial audit with zero findings and zero recommendations.
3. As part of audit, summer feeding program, special education programs and federal Title II programs received detailed reports.
a. Again, zero findings or recommendations.
4. $3.5 million spent on improving technology in schools and classrooms; more than 7,000 classroom devices purchased in 2019.
5. Installed five new safe school entrances in 2019.
6. Employment of seven School Resource Officers to serve all middle schools, all high schools and Crossroads Academy.
7. Employed dedicated counselors in every public school in Cabell County.
8. Employed more social workers and nurses than ever before.
Goal 4: Communication and Engagement
The superintendent will facilitate a communication system that will inform, listen and update all members of the school community of procedures, policies, academic programs, opportunities and concerns.
Mid-year results:
1. “On the Road with the Superintendent” videos shared among departments to increase awareness of each department’s responsibilities.
2. “Cabell Connection” and “School Spotlight” videos.
3. Redesigned websites that continue to evolve and are updated regularly.
4. New calling system for notifying parents.
5. Social media outreach (district accounts only; nearly all schools have accounts as well).
a. Twitter: During sample 28-day period, had more than 45,000 tweet views and 2,691 regular followers.
b. Facebook: During sample 28-day period, posts reached 54,841 people, with 6,949 video views and more than 10,000 page follows.
i. On a weekly basis, actively engaging approximately 6,500 users.
c. Instagram: More than 2,000 regular followers, with nearly 5,000 impressions per week.