CEREDO — Though the event looked a little different this year, Ryker’s Tribe gathered both in person at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo and virtually to help bring awareness to Down syndrome in Wayne County.
The Buddy Walk is an event hosted by the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia that allows participants to put together teams to walk for the cause.
Though the event typically brings those teams together at the Capitol in Charleston, due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, the event was hosted both virtually and with each team walking in separate places.
Ryker’s Tribe raised $1,435 for the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia, which was the fifth-largest amount in the state, as well as an additional $500 that was presented as a check to the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation at the walk.
Melissa Fry, organizer of the walk in Ceredo, is the captain of Ryker’s Tribe, a team dedicated to her nearly 3-year-old son.
“We are affiliated with the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia. Each year, a statewide Buddy Walk is held, typically in Charleston. Anyone with Down syndrome can register a team,” she said. “I started of course with our close friends and family and we used Facebook to reach out to friends! I’m always humbled by the number of people who are willing to support my sweet boy.”
Last year was Ryker’s Tribe first year participating and was the largest team in the state. This year, once again, the team was the largest team in the state with 61 registered walkers.
Each year Fry designs a Ryker’s Tribe T-Shirt and sells them — this year the total was over 180 shirts. The proceeds of this year’s shirts made up the donations to the DSNWV and also the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation.
The HSRF partners with the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center to help provide speech therapy services to children who might not otherwise receive the services.
“We were proud to present the HSRF with $500 towards their mission of helping provide speech therapy services to children in the Huntington area that otherwise might not get the services,” Fry said. “Ryker can say a few words, but he will need speech therapy for years to come. Pam Holland is his speech therapist.”
Ryker was a birth Down syndrome diagnosis that shocked the family.
“I was so sad and worried for him. I just didn’t have any experience with Down syndrome and only knew about the typical stereotypes that so many of us think about,” Fry said.
“I think one of the the most important parts of his journey is that we got him evaluated and enrolled in the WV Birth to Three program at just 6 weeks old. Birth to Three has provided him physical, occupational, and speech therapy for nearly three years.”
Fry said therapy is so important for any child with a developmental disability and that Ryker has had a dream team of therapists who have supported him and loved him along the way.
“Although it has taken him much longer than a typically developing baby/toddler to hit milestones such as crawling and walking, etc., he has worked daily and continues to amaze us with his determination,” Fry said.
“I’m on a mission to blaze a path for not only Ryker, but for all individuals with Down syndrome. Awareness hopefully equals acceptance,” she said. “We want others to know that individuals with Down syndrome are capable individuals worthy of a life well lived. They enjoy doing the same things as their typically developing peers, and they’re capable of learning and contributing to society.
“Ryker has enriched the lives of so many, and I’m thankful that I get to share him with the community, because our community is a better community because of him.”
Fry said even though this year’s event was unique she is still thankful for the support her family, and especially Ryker, continues to receive.
“I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone that continues to join our ‘tribe’ each year, and for the love and support we receive from so many all year long,” she said.