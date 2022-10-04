The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 1101 trickortreat 03.jpg
Buy Now

The 28th annual Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat is held Oct. 31, 2019, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Safe Trick or Treat will return to downtown Huntington after a two-year hiatus.

The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Mountwest Community and Technical College will present the 30th Annual Safe Trick or Treat, a press release said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.