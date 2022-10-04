HUNTINGTON — Safe Trick or Treat will return to downtown Huntington after a two-year hiatus.
The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Mountwest Community and Technical College will present the 30th Annual Safe Trick or Treat, a press release said.
The event is on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treaters can get candy between 4th and 5th avenues, next to the Cabell County Courthouse.
The Cabell County Commission and Kindred Communications are event sponsors. The release said businesses, station personalities and other community members will pass out thousands and thousands of pieces of candy in a safe and controlled environment.
“This year, Kindred Communications is celebrating our 30th anniversary and Safe Trick or Treat is a very special event to us because it was the first event we ever hosted 30 years ago! We are proud to put on a Safe Trick or Treating event in downtown Huntington,” Kindred Communications Vice President and General Manager Reeves Kirtner said. “It’s great to see hundreds of smiling children all dressed up!”
Earlier this year, elected officials set trick or treat times in Cabell County, Barboursville, Huntington and Milton for Halloween night, 6 to 8 p.m.
