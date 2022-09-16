The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A conference at Marshall University on Thursday provided attendees with a chance to hear from speakers in the occupational safety and health industry.

The theme of the 2022 Marshall Safety Conference was “The Elements of Leadership.” Speakers included Krista Geller of GellerAC4P Inc., speaking on “Managing People vs. Leading People”; Toney Stroud, general counsel for Marshall University; David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; James McIntosh, chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering; and Don Elswick, chair of ACGIH, a charitable scientific organization that advances occupational and environmental health.

