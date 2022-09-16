Toney Stroud, chief legal officer and general counsel, introduces keynote speaker Krista Geller during the 2022 Marshall Safety Conference on Thursday inside Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A conference at Marshall University on Thursday provided attendees with a chance to hear from speakers in the occupational safety and health industry.
The theme of the 2022 Marshall Safety Conference was “The Elements of Leadership.” Speakers included Krista Geller of GellerAC4P Inc., speaking on “Managing People vs. Leading People”; Toney Stroud, general counsel for Marshall University; David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; James McIntosh, chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering; and Don Elswick, chair of ACGIH, a charitable scientific organization that advances occupational and environmental health.
The event also featured a panel discussion on “Developing Leaders through Mentors;” vendors; and Mine Rescue Command.
