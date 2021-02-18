HUNTINGTON — Huntington fire officials offered advice Wednesday on ways residents can stay safe and prevent fires, or other forms of danger, from occurring as thousands remain without power in the Tri-State.
Mat Winters, the Huntington fire marshal, said four main factors can help ensure residents get through the outages alive: having a carbon monoxide detector, unplugging unneeded electronics, checking in on neighbors, and being cautious and aware.
There haven’t been any weather-related deaths in West Virginia reported as of Wednesday, and Winters said residents cannot be too cautious to make sure that stays true.
“I know it’s super cold and everyone is doing what they can to stay warm,” he said. “Just stay overly cautious and take those extra steps.”
The Huntington Fire Department has been running normal weather calls, he said, and hadn’t seen anything out of the ordinary. They’ve been responding to trees and power lines down and expect a lot of commercial alarm systems will add to the workload when power returns.
While residents wait for power to come back on, Winters cautioned to make sure generators are being used correctly. That means they’re in open areas and they’re cooled down before refueling.
“What we’ve seen so far is they are running extension cord to extension cord, basically overloading the generator in a way it’s not ready to carry,” he said.
Winters said the best way to prevent an issue from occurring is to review the device’s instructions. He also emphasized the importance of carbon monoxide detectors for those using generators, propane or natural gas tanks. If people are using their vehicles to stay warm, make sure it’s in a well-ventilated area outdoors.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires. In addition, more than 50,000 people visit emergency rooms and more than 4,000 others are hospitalized, Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, said.
“Contrary to popular belief, cars are designed to operate as soon as you turn them on and buckle your seat belt in the winter,” she said. “If you want to warm your car’s interior cabin or take time to brush off ice and snow, be sure that the vehicle isn’t in an enclosed space.”
People without power also should never use a charcoal grill, lantern or portable camping stove indoors, she added.
Winters said while the city hadn’t received reports of fires starting from power surges when power has been restored, it’s not unheard of.
“If there’s a lot of stuff being re-electrified at once, it can cause an overload,” he said. “The weakest link in your electronic chain will lose at that point.”
He said to prevent this, residents should unplug nonessential things in their house. Winters said his personal preference is to wait an hour before starting to plug items back in, but residences should return to normal the moment power is restored.
As an extra precaution, Winters added that space heaters should be kept clear for at least a 3-foot radius. Downed power lines should never be approached or driven across. They should be reported to the utility company or, if danger is suspected, 911.
He also emphasized the importance of checking on neighbors. Cold affects people under age 5 and over age 65 quicker than others. Several warming stations have been opened throughout the Tri-State to help keep residents safe.