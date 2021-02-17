HUNTINGTON — With snow and ice leaving people without power, heat or a way to get to safety, lives could be at risk.
While Appalachian Power and parent company American Electric Power are outsourcing with companies such as Asplundh to remove trees from power lines, local businesses are working to clear roads and driveways that might be blocking people in.
Alex Parlock, owner of Stop, Chop and Drop It: Tree Service and Mulch Supplier, said he is receiving as much as six times the amount of service calls as usual to remove trees, and working around snow and ice can be tough.
“We do this stuff all the time, but it gets tricky with the ice,” Parlock said. “You have a lot more forces, different angles and different weight distribution throughout the trees. If you cut the wrong thing, you could potentially make the tree fall if it hasn’t already.”
Parlock said his workers were able to help an elderly man Wednesday, and timing was lucky.
Parlock said after receiving a phone call requesting a quote on the cost of clearing a long, steep driveway for an elderly couple, the couple’s son had called Parlock back and said his dad had fallen and was experiencing seizures.
Parlock said his employees showed up to help clear the driveway before an ambulance arrived, and due to how steep the driveway was, a second ambulance had to be called.
The men were able to clear the driveway just as the second ambulance arrived, Parlock said, so the EMS workers were able to get the man in the ambulance without trouble.
“The second ambulance got there just as my guys finished clearing the driveway, and they got up to the house,” Parlock said. “If they couldn’t get up to the house, they would have had to sled him like a quarter of a mile, like on a sled to get him down the hill, or figure out something, but luckily, they were able to get up there in the ambulance.”
Spokesman Phil Moye said AEP uses contractors like Asplundh so they know they are working with people who have experience with power lines, which ensures everyone’s safety.
Moye also said the workers use employees known as foresters to assess situations regarding plant life.
Along with the dangers of fallen trees, AEP sent out a news release estimating there are more than 64,000 people without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. It is estimated about 25,357 customers in Cabell County and 16,723 customers in Wayne County are without power.
The lack of power has people seeking generators to keep some appliances running or gasoline to travel somewhere safer, but shops are running out.
There have been multiple shipments of generators to local stores including Home Depot, Lowe’s and Kenny Queen Hardware. But as of Wednesday evening, there were no stores in the area with generators available.
Kenny Queen Hardware posted on Facebook that they expect to receive a shipment of generators at 8 a.m. Thursday, available at the Huntington/Lavalette location, and said people could call to prepay and reserve a generator.
Nicci Dille, manager at the Kenny Queen location in Barboursville, said the generators were reserved within the first two hours, but there may be a handful more available.
“We already reserved all the ones we can, but we don’t know exactly how many we’re getting so we didn’t want to reserve more and then not get enough in,” Dille said.
Barboursville Home Depot manager Denny Britton said Home Depot is expecting another shipment of generators before the end of the week, but employees have not been given an exact date and time.
Along with generators, propane tanks and gasoline are becoming more difficult to find in the area.
Cars lined up Tuesday and Wednesday morning outside of Arrick’s Propane in Ohio, and local gas stations are running out of supply.
Managers at local Sheetz, Marathons and Speedways in the Huntington area have reported they have sold out of propane tanks and are unsure when a new shipment will arrive.
Gas stations in Wayne County, while already dealing with power outages, have also reported running out of gasoline, and those in need could be heading to Huntington to refill.