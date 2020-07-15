HUNTINGTON — A popular clinic returned to the Marshall University Recreation Center on Tuesday.
The kayak roll clinic is designed to teach participants various techniques, including how to properly roll a whitewater kayak, an important tactic to stay safe on the water. The class was available for experienced and new paddlers alike.
Other skills featured in the clinic included basic kayak strokes, wet exit, bracing, hip snap, bow rescue and more, depending upon participants’ skill level.
Aside from swimwear, a towel and goggles, all equipment, instruction and pool time was included in the clinic fee, and it was preferred that participants felt comfortable in and under water.
More information is available on the rec center website.