HUNTINGTON — Safety Town, Huntington’s miniature municipality, hosted the third annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event Tuesday night.
The event provided an alternative to door-to-door candy collecting. The event was hosted by the Blue Knights West Virginia III in collaboration with the city of Huntington and Johnson Printing Co.
Vendors set up tables at the buildings around the miniature town to hand out candy and other goodies to children of all ages. Along with lots of candy, children could play games and win prizes.
Trick-or-treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Cabell County. It was rescheduled because rain and strong winds are expected to affect the region on Thursday, Oct. 31.