CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The sale of the Union Rome sewer district to Aqua Water for $25.5 million dollars has been approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
As part of the deal, Aqua agreed to invest $12.7 million in wastewater system improvements in the next five years to meet regulatory and environmental demands, according to a news release.
The turnover of assets from the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners could come as early as the end of June, said Jeffrey La Rue with Street Consulting, spokesman for Aqua Water.
The agreement approved by PUCO said the transfer is planned for the third quarter of the year, which begins July 1.
The county agreed with sewer rate increases for the sewer service under Aqua. Rates will increase from the current rate of $50 to $63.11 once the sale is complete. Next year, the rate will increase to $70.84. In 2025, the rate will increase to $79.52
In 2026, the rate will increase to $89.06 and in 2027, the rate will increase to $97.97, according to the agreement between the county and Aqua.
Before the transfer is complete, Aqua Water will hold an open house to discuss the transfer, according to La Rue.
"We looked for the best option to address the needs of our customers and the needs of our entire county," said Dr. Colton Copley, president of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.
"With the debt the system has built up over the past several decades, we didn't have the ability to obtain loans or grants for the needed improvements," Copley said. "Aqua's ownership will ultimately be a better deal for our our customers because rate increases will be more gradual over time, compared to if we continued to retain ownership."
"The company has a solid track record of service in the region and they're a natural fit as a community partner," Copley said.
County Commissioner Mike Finley opposes the sale.
"I'm extremely unhappy," he said Thursday. "The commissioners never applied for any grants" to help the sewer district.
"I would never have done this," Finley said. "This happened before I took office. The commissioners made a huge mistake for the people of eastern Lawrence County."
The board agreed to the transfer last December.
The existing sewer system serves some 5,300 customers in eastern Lawrence County. Aqua also serves water customers in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas.
Union Rome currently owes some $20 million on outstanding bond indebtedness. The system also needs as much as $12 million in needed improvements, according to county officials.
"Lawrence County has relied on our team to provide clean, safe, reliable water in the region for decades," said Robert Davis, Aqua Ohio's president. "We look forward to delivering the same quality service, bring the solution to restore the Union Rome sewer system and continuing to be a strong community partner."
Aqua Water will mail a welcome packet and details about the transition to Union Rome customers once the sale closes, according to a news release.
Current sewer system employees will be offered jobs with Aqua based on the company's standard hiring practices, according to the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.