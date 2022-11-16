SALT ROCK — Students became doctors Wednesday at Salt Rock Elementary School as third-graders taught their schoolmates about the human body.
The students transformed into cardiologists, optometrists and other doctors to teach first- through fifth-grade students about the nervous system, lungs, bones, muscles, eyes and the human heart.
Third-grade teacher Megan Robinson said the students were divided into groups and learned about reading informational texts. Then they became experts in their field and presented what they learned about their body part or system to others.
Kelly Daniel, also a third-grade teacher, said the students seemed to enjoy the presentations because it added more fun to their reading curriculum.
“The students love it,” she said. “I think that they love that it adds value to what they’re learning, so they each did extra research aside from the reading series and each station has a little activity that they worked on that they can show the kids that come through.”
Classes took turns visiting the student-doctors for presentations on their different body parts. Skeletons were made from Q-tips and fingers made from paper. A brain, heart, eyeball and lung from a cow were also on display.
The students were also visited by local doctor Jason Mader, D.O., a Marshall Health cardiologist and assistant professor for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Mader dissected a cow heart for the students.
Robinson and Daniel said students seemed most intrigued by Mader’s dissection and by the brain, but they appeared to have fun no matter what they were learning about.
Luke Wheeler was a pulmonologist, or lung doctor, for the day, and Rylan Scarberry was a cardiologist, or heart doctor, for the day. Both third-graders had presentations that showed how lungs and hearts work, using paper bags and straws to fill with air to show breathing and balloons filled with colored water to show how hearts pump blood.
Wheeler and Scarberry said they both had a lot of fun, and their favorite part of the day was seeing the cow heart dissection.
“That’s pretty cool learning about all the stuff inside of it and how it works,” Scarberry said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.