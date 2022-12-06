The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services came together to collect toys for local children to open on Christmas morning.

Huntington Salvation Army commanding officer Capt. Liz Blusiewicz said the local Salvation Army collects toys for approximately 1,200 children each year, and it is great to be able to work with Cabell EMS to support local children.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

