RIGHT: Nancy Lucas, administrative secretary with the Cabell County EMS, right, and Angel Tree coordinator Judy Wetzel carry a box filled with toys out of the Cabell County EMS building for the Salvation Army’s toy drive .
ABOVE: A worker with the Salvation Army unloads a pallet filled with toys from Cabell County EMS after being collected for the Tri-State Area for The Salvation Army of Huntington Toy Drive on Monday in Huntington.
Cabell County EMS makes a delivery to The Salvation Army after collecting toys for children in the Tri-State Area for The Salvation Army of Huntington, WV Toy Drive on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Huntington.
RIGHT: Nancy Lucas, administrative secretary with the Cabell County EMS, right, and Angel Tree coordinator Judy Wetzel carry a box filled with toys out of the Cabell County EMS building for the Salvation Army’s toy drive .
ABOVE: A worker with the Salvation Army unloads a pallet filled with toys from Cabell County EMS after being collected for the Tri-State Area for The Salvation Army of Huntington Toy Drive on Monday in Huntington.
Cabell County EMS makes a delivery to The Salvation Army after collecting toys for children in the Tri-State Area for The Salvation Army of Huntington, WV Toy Drive on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services came together to collect toys for local children to open on Christmas morning.
Huntington Salvation Army commanding officer Capt. Liz Blusiewicz said the local Salvation Army collects toys for approximately 1,200 children each year, and it is great to be able to work with Cabell EMS to support local children.
“(Cabell EMS employees) work hard, and for them to take on this extra work, especially at Christmas time — to me it just humbles me and it just reminds me that the Christmas spirit is alive,” she said.
“People do care about their neighborhood, they do care about kids, and it just reminds me that that’s what we’re about in the Salvation Army. We say we’re doing the most good, but when we can partner with folks like this who are just humble servants, it makes it worth it and it reminds me that love does have an army.”
Cabell EMS administrative secretary Nancy Lucas said while donations are still being collected through Friday, they had already collected approximately 130 toys from EMS employees. Additionally, Lucas said they had a pallet full of toys that were donated to collection boxes at EMS branch locations.
This is Lucas’ first holiday season with Cabell EMS, and she described seeing the employees and local community giving to others as amazing.
“It’s amazing, it is absolutely amazing to see,” she said.
“It’s such a good feeling to know that we’re going to be helping so many children. And that’s what we’re here to do, to help.”
For those who still want to contribute, Blusiewicz said there are about 250 kids who have not been adopted, as they call it, from the Angel Trees, which are located at local Walmarts,
Menards and the Huntington Mall. Community members can sign up through Friday to purchase gifts for those on the trees.
Also, Cabell EMS will continue to accept donations to give the Salvation Army through Friday, which can be dropped off at their headquarters, located at 846 8th Ave. in Huntington, or at other Cabell EMS branches.
Blusiewicz said this is the first year Salvation Army has teamed up with Cabell County EMS for the Christmas toy drive, but she hopes the relationship continues in the future whether it is holiday related or not.
“Both of our agencies, Salvation Army and EMS, we’re first responders. We’re on the front lines and when we see a need, we jump into action so I think it makes sense for us to link up,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.