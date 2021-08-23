HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army in Huntington is aiming to help students in a greater capacity than ever before this fall by launching an after-school vocational program next month.
Vocational school director Nicholas Devins said the program is designed for ages 12-17 and will help introduce the students to vocational trades like electrical, plumbing, construction and carpentry.
It’s a four-month program that meets weekdays from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and will operate as a true after-school program in that students will go straight from school to the Salvation Army Center, where they will have help with homework if needed and jump into other learning opportunities.
“Most of it will be focused on teaching kids different trade skills they can use straight out of high school, and for this fall program what we are doing is we are actually building some beds, which will be donated to area kids that don’t have any,” Devins said.
The curriculum for the fall will be using wood as a medium and will help students learn tool identification and use while working on a tangible project that will better their community.
The big-picture goal is to help students realize that a four-year college degree isn’t the only ticket to building a successful life, and the program encourages them to explore other options available to them.
“We’re not trying to give the message that you shouldn’t go to college, but there are other options out there, and we want them to have all of their options,” Devins said.
The program is open to all students, public or private, in Mason, Lincoln, Cabell and Wayne counties. The cost is $50 per month, so approximately $200 for the semester. Devins said scholarships are available, if needed.
Those interested in learning more or applying for a spot can do so online at www.tsahuntingtonwv.org.
“Right now, we are still enrolling students, but the program starts on Sept. 7. We are trying to get between 30-60 enrolled but would like to stay closer to 30 if we can,” said Devins. “The overall goal is to keep extending this, but our goal is to have all of our ducks in a row so we can continue this. Once we get that, then the number of participants will also be able to grow.”
To keep students from experiencing a burnout, Devins said weekly field trips are being planned, including outings at the movie theater and laser tag.
“Obviously, we don’t want them to just be bombarded with information all day,” Devins said, “and that’s why we’re trying to separate things and approach it with a different method.”
The Huntington Salvation Army is located at 1227 3rd Ave. in Huntington. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 304-529-2401.