Volunteer Zoe Davin, right, works on a paint tattoo for Bryson Merritt, 9, of Huntington, during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday in Huntington.
ABOVE: Wyatt Thomas, 13, of Huntington, tosses a football from one of the inflatables during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday in Huntington. BELOW: Jensin Harrison, 10, of Huntington, competes in the blindfolded chalk drawing contest during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps.
Jensin Harrison, 10, of Huntington, competes in the blindfolded chalk drawing contest during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Kaiden Smith, of Huntington, grabs a drink from the cooler while spending the evening outside with friends during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Volunteer Zoe Davin, right, works on a paint tattoo for Bryson Merritt, 9, of Huntington, during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday in Huntington.
ABOVE: Wyatt Thomas, 13, of Huntington, tosses a football from one of the inflatables during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday in Huntington. BELOW: Jensin Harrison, 10, of Huntington, competes in the blindfolded chalk drawing contest during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps.
Jensin Harrison, 10, of Huntington, competes in the blindfolded chalk drawing contest during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Kaiden Smith, of Huntington, grabs a drink from the cooler while spending the evening outside with friends during the “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party conducted by the Salvation Army Huntington Corps on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army Huntington Corps kicked off summer with a block party Friday, offering free food and games to local families.
The “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party invited families to play summer games with a chance of winning a variety of prizes, including a bicycle for a lucky winner. Children got their faces painted and could get temporary tattoos, all while enjoying hot dogs, pepperoni rolls and snow cones throughout the event.
The block party is just the start of summer events for the Salvation Army, with summer camp starting June 6. Spots are still available, and more information is available by calling 304-529-2401.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.