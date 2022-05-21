The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army Huntington Corps kicked off summer with a block party Friday, offering free food and games to local families.

The “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” block party invited families to play summer games with a chance of winning a variety of prizes, including a bicycle for a lucky winner. Children got their faces painted and could get temporary tattoos, all while enjoying hot dogs, pepperoni rolls and snow cones throughout the event.

The block party is just the start of summer events for the Salvation Army, with summer camp starting June 6. Spots are still available, and more information is available by calling 304-529-2401.

