CHARLESTON — Their chimes are as iconic and as much a part of the holiday season as any Christmas carol, with the people ringing them outside of stores and malls and along sidewalks real-life counterparts to Santa Claus.
The Salvation Army collects money that affects lives year-round during sunny weather and even disaster conditions. But the evolution of digital commerce is forcing a 155-year-old organization to re-evaluate ways to approach its mission.
That means upgrading its most basic tools — a bell and a metal kettle — to electronic methods of soliciting donations. And if an increasingly cashless world wasn’t a big enough challenge, the Salvation Army is also dealing with a global pandemic that’s crippled economies large and small.
According to Maj. Brooks Gilliam, head of the Charleston-based Salvation Army command that oversees a seven-county territory, there has been a 400% rise in social services need. That includes more traffic through food pantries and a “huge increase” with rent and utility bill assistance.
Those numbers jibe with what’s being shared from other charitable organizations; it’s a bleak reality, he said, but it’s reality, nonetheless.
“This is why,” Gilliam explained, “the Wall Street Journal said it expects one-third of the country’s nonprofits to fail within the next year.”
Gilliam is matter-of-fact as he describes the situation. He knows the work must continue.
Part of that is because he’s been with the Salvation Army for 25 years, rising through the ranks before assuming command in Charleston in 2016. He was forced to hit the ground running as his job in the capital city coincided with the June flood that ravaged West Virginia that year.
Gilliam helped coordinate relief efforts as volunteers rolled through ravaged areas along with canteen units to feed flood survivors. It was all pretty standard stuff for the Salvation Army, and resembled its assistance last week after Hurricane Zeta swept through the South.
The Salvation Army playbook is thick with how to tackle those kinds of challenges. But there is no playbook for dealing with a pandemic.
“We sat back and said, ‘What are we going to do if we can’t ring bells?’” said Chris Priest, spokesperson for the Salvation’s Army Southern Territory.
Priest pondered an unsettling question — the thought of Christmas without those bells announcing the holiday season is indeed disconcerting, as that’s usually what resonates most when people think of the Salvation Army.
But the bells will again be ringing on the first Thursday of November, the traditional kickoff date of the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign. However, unlike in years past, it won’t be as easy as standing a volunteer in front of a store entrance.
Charleston’s Salvation Army command has gotten approval for 43 kettle stations, one more than normal, but there is currently only enough manpower to operate 28 of those sites (a majority of those won’t be in place until Nov. 21 because of various corporate agreements). And then there’s the pandemic that’s blanketing the holiday season like malfunctioning Christmas lights.
“Things are totally different this Christmas,” Gilliam, 46, said. “We’ve got to worry about the safety of our donors, worry about the safety of our bellringers. We meet in the mornings, being socially distanced, disinfecting equipment, teaching them how to handle donations — not touching, making sure they’re keeping their masks on. Then there’s the fear factor. I don’t know what it’s done to traffic patterns at stores.”
Part of the traditional foot traffic has disappeared as shoppers — and potential donors — have turned to purchasing items online and/or curbside delivery. It’s hard to toss spare change into a kettle by the entrance when you don’t have to leave your car at the grocery store. That convenience is another weapon in digital commerce’s arsenal that has pummeled traditional fundraising methods.
Holiday kettle collections saw a $40,000 spike from 2015 to 2016 and remained pretty steady a year later. But donations have since dipped annually, going from $219,045.76 in 2017 to $184,620.34 last year.
The most eye-popping fact from last holiday season: Only a fraction of the 2019 total was collected onsite via digital methods, despite each kettle being equipped for such donations.
“The digital transition has been incredibly painful for us in Charleston,” Gilliam said. “We tried last year putting the Google and Apple Pay on our kettles. We raised more than $180,000 and $400 of that was Google and Apple Pay.”
Website campaigns have been created to reach a more tech-savvy generation, the one responsible for those sparse digital kettle donations. The Salvation Army also started its Christmas fundraising campaign in September, the earliest in its long history.
That includes an initiative where people who own Alexa-enabled devices can donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army.” Mobile phone users can also contribute by texting the word “Kettle” to 91999. Angel Trees will be constructed at Walmart or adoptions can be made online. There’s also the Red Kettle Challenge in which individuals, corporations or organizations try to each raise $1,000 through a shareable webpage.
Some of the initiatives are new, some are holdovers from past years, a few aren’t even particularly inventive. Still, given everything going on and the ever-changing obstacles that continue to manifest, all options are on the table.
“Things have definitely changed,” Gilliam said, “and we’re doing all we can to keep doing what we do while we figure it out.”