HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army is meeting needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and lifting spirits by providing a free fried fish dinner to anyone hungry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at its location, 227 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Salvation Army officials hope to bring food and smiles to families and individuals with the dinner.
The Salvation Army needs support from corporations and individuals to be able to continue to provide vulnerable populations with support. People can donate to The Salvation Army by visiting give.salvationarmymwv.org/give/277321.