Santa Claus reads a passage from "Gingerboy's Search for Christmas" to the children gathered inside the Huntington Mall as The Salvation Army conducts a Christmas kickoff event on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — The dynamic duo of the Salvation Army and the Huntington Mall joined forces Friday evening to help Tri-State families in need this Christmas.
The group called on Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams to charge the Salvation Army with its fundraising goal, and announce his own “Woody’s Angels” tree in a pre-recorded message.
One goal is to make sure more than 2,000 children have a Christmas, Salvation Army officials said.
To participate, stop by Huntington Mall any time before Dec. 10 to adopt an Angel. Once adopted, you can purchase items and return them to Santa’s Workshop Area at the Salvation Army table. A Salvation Army helper will be at the Huntington Mall to assist.
“Times are difficult for children and families, and the Angel Tree and Christmas assistance makes things easier on our local families every year,” Captain Liz Blusiewicz from the Salvation Army said in a joint release with the Huntington Mall. “The public’s generosity helps the Salvation Army provide over 2,000 children with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise.”
Santa will be at the mall every day from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
“Our theme this year for the 2021 Holiday Season is ‘Make it Magical,’ and we feel that the Salvation Army’s efforts with the Angel Tree does exactly that for thousands of children in our area,” Margi MacDuff, marketing director for the Huntington Mall, said in the release. “We are honored to be the venue for their kettles and their Angel Tree this year in Center Court near the large Christmas Tree. With the community’s help and support, this could be a very magical year many families in our community.”
All toys given to the Salvation Army at Huntington Mall and surrounding areas will remain in the local community.
